ISLAMABAD, July 25 (APP): Federal Minister for Commerce
Khurram Dastagir on Tuesday said the process of Joint
Investigation Team (JIT) was not based on justice.
Despite reservations over the report of JIT, the prime minister
and his family presented themselves before the JIT for accountability,
he said talking to a private news channel.
Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) had provided all
required documents to the court, he said.
To a question, he said due to unusual situation and
dictatorial regimes, the politicians had to move abroad and made
assets.
To another question, he said Pakistan Muslim League
Nawaz (PML-N) had saved two governments in the past just for
continuity of democracy.
Meanwhile, Senator of Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q),
Kamil Ali Agha said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif should not
give resign till the decision of the court.
Khurram expresses reservations over process of JIT
