Khurram Dastgir to address PSGMEA on 22nd

SIALKOT, May 21 (APP): Federal Minister for Commerce Engineer Khurram Dastgir will address a meeting of exporters at the Pakistan Sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEA) here on Monday (May 22).
He would discuss matters of mutual interest with the business community as well, sources said here on Sunday.
