Khurram Dastagir Khan of PML-N wins NA-81 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) candidate Khurram Dastagir Khan has won election from constituency NA-81 Gujranwala III by securing 130,837.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chaudhry Muhammad Sadiq stood second by securing 88,166 votes while Tehreek-i- Labaik candidate Muhammad Ishaq grabbed third position by getting 10,178 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 50.58%.