ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz candidate Khawaja Muhammad Waseem of PML-N has won election from Punjab constituency PP-50 Narowal-V by securing 61,346.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf candidate Muhammad Sajjad stood second by securing 43,807 votes while Tehreek e Labaik Pakistan candidate Rana Lal Badshah grabbed third position by getting 11,064 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 58.61 %.