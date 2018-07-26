Khawaja Muhammad Asif of PML-N wins NA-73 election

ISLAMABAD, July 26 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Khawaja Muhammad Asif has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-73 Sialkot-II by securing 116,957 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) candidate Muhammad Usman Dar stood second by 115,464 votes.

The third position was grabbed by Tehreek-i-Labaik Pakistan candidate Rana Muhammad Naeem Javed by 9,863 votes.

Voters turnout was recorded 51.99 %.