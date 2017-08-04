ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (APP): Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Member National
Assembly has sought the record of amount of salaries including all
the allowances and perks drawn by the PTI members during resignation
period.
Khawaja Asif who also sworn in as federal minister Friday, has
sought this record of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) members for the
period of their resignations from their membership in 2014, under
Freedom of Information Ordinance, 2002 (XCVI of 2002) from National
Assembly Secretariat.
He sought this information in his letter addressed to
National Assembly Speaker, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and also requested for
provision of detail of amount deposited by each said member in Prime
Minister’s Relief Fund.
Khawaja Asif has also asked the member wise comparative
statement in respect of the said period containing all type of
payments admissible being a member; amount drawn and amount
deposited in the said fund.
The letter addressed to the speaker by Khawaja Asif further
inquired about whether each of the said member deposited whole
amount of their salary including all other allowance and perk drawn
during the period in the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund; if not,
member-wise amount saved by them in the said fund.
Khawaja Asif seeks salaries record of PTI members
ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (APP): Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Member National