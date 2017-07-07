Khawaja Asif pays rich tributes to hardwork of CM

LAHORE, July 7(APP): Federal Minister for Water &

Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Friday paid rich tributes to

the hardwork of Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz

Sharif regarding Haveli Bahadur Shah Power project.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of Haveli Bahadur Shah

Power Plant, the minister said the chief minister had

continuously worked very hard for the success of 1230-megawatt

Haveli Bahadur Shah Plant, said a handout issued here.

On this occasion, Chief Technology Officer of General

Electric Company John Lammas commended the leadership abilities

of Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif with regard to transparency

and speedy completion of the project. He said turbines of this

plant had been installed in a record period of time, adding

that never ever gas turbines were installed with such a speed

any where in the world. He said they were happy over

transparency and speedy completion of the project in Pakistan

and added that the credit went to the government of

the Pakistan Muslim League-N.

Vice President of Power China Construction Company and

Secretary Communist Party Wang Lee congratulated the prime

minister and the chief minister over completion of

1230-megawatt Haveli Bahadur Shah Gas Power Plant in a

record period of time.

Chief Executive Officer of National Power Parks Company

Rashid Langrial talked about the achievements gained in a

short period of time with regard to Haveli Bahadur Shah Gas

Power Plant. He said 760-megawatt electricity was being

produced with two machines of single cycle and maintained that

the decision to install new models of the machine had proved

correct. No where in the world such machines were

installed with such a speed and the General Electric had also

admitted that the job done in Pakistan had no example, he added.