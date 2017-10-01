Khawaja Asif, Manshaullah Butt review Ashura security arrangements

SIALKOT, Oct 01 (APP): Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs

Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Provincial Minister for Local Bodies Punjab Mansha Ullah Butt reviewed Ashura security arrangements in the city.

They visited the routes of main Ashura processions in various parts of the city.

On this occasion, Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Khawaja

Muhammad Asif said that Karbala would always be quoted as an example of determination and resolve.

He said the incident of Karbala was remembered as a historical event which set a lasting example of rendering sacrifice for upholding truth and principles. The Jihad fought by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) along with his companions was a glaring example of courage, patience perseverance and determination.

He narrated that Ashura gave a message of not hesitating to render

any sacrifice for upholding the principles of truthfulness and Islamic values.

MLA-AJK Ch. Muhammad Ishaq, MPA Ch. Muhammad Ikram, Mayor of Sialkot Municipal Corporation Ch. Tauheed Akhtar and Deputy Mayor Ch. Bashir

Ahmed were also present on the occasion.