Khawaja Asif holds ‘Khuli Katchery’

SIALKOT, March 26 (APP): Federal Minister for Defence, Water and Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Sunday held ‘Khuli Katchery’ here at PML-N House.

He listened to the public problems and complaints and issued orders on various applications for the urgent relief to the applicants.

Provincial Minister for Local Bodies and Community Development Mansha Ullah Butt, MPA Ch Muhammad Ikram, Chairman Sialkot Municipal Corporation Chaudhary Tauheed Akhtar, Chairman Baitul Maal Khalid Nabeel Lone, local PML-N leaders Mian Ashfaq, Usman Wayne, Mujahid Butt and President PML-N (Women Wing) Sialkot Nusrat Jamshaid Malik were also present on this occasion.