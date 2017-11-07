Khawaja Asif attends Namaz-e-Janaza of Pakistani diplomat

APP35-07 ISLAMABAD: November 07  Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif and large number of people offering funeral prayers of Pakistani diplomatic staffer Rana Naiyyer Iqbal who shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk

ISLAMABAD, Nov 7 (APP):Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif here Tuesday attended the Namaz-e-Janaza (funeral prayers) of Nayyar Iqbal Rana, a Pakistani diplomatic official killed in Jalalabad on Monday.
Senior Foreign Office officials were among a large number of people, who attended the funeral prayers.
Deceased Nayyar Iqbal Rana, who was serving at the Consulate General of Pakistan in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, was shot by two unknown assailants on a motor bike at a shop near his residence in Jalalabad.

