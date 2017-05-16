Khattak terms China visit very successful

NOWSHERA, May 16 (APP): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervaiz Khattak on Tuesday termed the visit of Pakistani high level delegation led by Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, to China very successful.

He said new avenues of prosperity and socio-economic development would open in the country soon.

Talking to media here, he said that KP government signed $ 24 billion projects with Chinese investors and government for 1900 MW electricity power generation project, industrial parks, fast track railways’ track in Peshawar, Nowshera,

Mardan, Charsadda and Swabi and Gilgit, Dir, Chakdara Chitral roads.

He said the Chinese delegations have started arriving here to formally ink the MoUs for the projects, adding that work on the projects would start from next year.

The CM said that the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation summit was meant to increase trade and economic ties with rest of the world through sea and land routes.

He said during the recent visit led by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, most of the projects were related to federal government however, an agreement to lay two lane railway track from Peshawar to Rawalpindi was also sigend.

Apart from this, the KP government separately signed agreement with Chinese government and investors in health, education and infrastructure development sectors.

He said that now the people of KP would not need to go abroad for seeking employment opportunities rather they would get respectable opportunities here in the province under CPEC.

He said the concerned provincial departments have been directed to constitute investment monitoring teams to strengthen contacts with Chinese partners and facilitate them.

The CM said the trade ties with world economic super power China would usher a new era of prosperity in Pakistan that would ultimately benefit the future generations as well as the region.