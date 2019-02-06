ISLAMABAD, Feb 06 (APP):Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak on Wednesday directed various departments to come up with serious recommendations and a comprehensive plan for the best utilization of public properties.
Chairing a meeting of the Special Committee, constituted for the best use of public properties, he said that the government would provide guidelines and every possible support for the utilization of these properties.
Khattak directs comprehensive plan for utilization of public properties
