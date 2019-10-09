Khattak dance martial variation of traditional ‘Attan’ dance

ISLAMABAD, Oct 9 (APP):Renowned folk Dancer Khanzada Asfandyar Khattak on Wednesday said Khattak dance is martial variation of the traditional Attan dance and is named after the Khattak tribe.

Talking to APP, Khanzada Asfanyar said that Khattak dance was originated in the Pashtun regions of Pakistan amongst the Khattak tribe of Pashtuns. It is a varied form of Athan, or Attan, which has been preserved in one of its earliest forms by members of the Khattak and other Pashtun tribes, including the Ghilzai.

He said that it was performed by Khattak warriors before going to wars in the time of Malik Shahbaz Khan Khattak and then Khushal Khan Khattak. Khanzada Asfandyar Khattak is from 11th generation of Khushal Khan Khattak, the famous poet of Pashtuns and Chief of Khattak tribe.