Khatak directs to complete legal formalities to utilize public properties

APP20-08 ISLAMABAD: January 08 - Federal Minister For Defence And Chairman Of The Committee to Determine Use Of Public Properties, Pervaiz Khattak in a chair while addressing an important meeting of the committee. APP

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (APP):Minister for Defence Pervaiz Khatak on Tuesday directed the concerned authorities to complete all

legal formalities for proper utilization of public properties for the welfare of the state.
The minister was chairing a committee meeting constituted by Prime Minister Imran Khan to
determine best use of the public properties, said a news release.

Besides, the meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Railway Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Secretary
Housing and Works, representatives of Federal Board of Revenue, WAPDA and various
other Departments and Ministries.