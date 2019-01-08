Khatak directs to complete legal formalities to utilize public properties

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (APP):Minister for Defence Pervaiz Khatak on Tuesday directed the concerned authorities to complete all

legal formalities for proper utilization of public properties for the welfare of the state.

The minister was chairing a committee meeting constituted by Prime Minister Imran Khan to

determine best use of the public properties, said a news release.

Besides, the meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Railway Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Secretary

Housing and Works, representatives of Federal Board of Revenue, WAPDA and various

other Departments and Ministries.