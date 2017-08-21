Khanpur celebrates 70th Independence Day with Azadi Train

KHANPUR Aug 21 (APP): Pakistan Railways Special Azadi Train

arrived here amid warm welcome and celebrations of Pakistan’s 70th

Independence day.

On arrival of the train, a large number of people gathered at

Railway Station to welcome Azadi Train with national enthuasiasm.

The visitors took keen interest in the cultural floats of

Azadi Train as they had also beautifully decorated the railway

station with national flags.

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) also organized a

musical show at Railway Station. Artists from all four provinces

including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir presented national

songs and received big applause from the audience at jam packed

Railway Station.

People highly appreciated the enthralling performance by the

folk artists including Ejaz Hussain, Junior Alan Faqeer, Jalil

Shabnum, Ali Imran, Liaqat Ali, Krishan Lal and Mithu Jee. A puppet

show was also organized by PNCA for the visitors to entertain the

children.

Ejaz Hussain, a folk singer from Gilgit Baltistan said that

despite people not understand my language but their response was

great.

Beautiful models of Mazar e Quaid, Ziarat Residence, Sindh

float, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit

Baltistan cultural floats attracted a large number of people. A

large number of people visited the train with their families.

Azadi Train resumed its journey to other stations including

Rahim Yar Khan, Sadiqabad, Dharki, Mirpur Mathelo, Ghotki, Pano

Akil, Rohri and Sukkur.