Khan academy wins Independence day taekwondo championship

MULTAN, Aug 13 (APP): Khan taekwondo academy won the

Independence day taekwondo championship with 70 points.

PTO club took second position with 45 points while The

rock academy bagged third position with 25 points.

The Independence day taekwondo championship organized by

district sports committee was concluded here at sports ground.

15 clubs participated in the championship.

Atif Ali, Muhammad Adnan and Hashir Masood from Khan academy

took gold medal, Shoaib Asghar and Nabeel Qamar took silver and

Haroon Masood and Haider Shah took bronze medal.