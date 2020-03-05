Khamenei asks India to confront extremist Hindus, stop Muslims massacre

ISLAMABAD, Mar 5 (APP):The Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Khamenei Thursday asked Indian government to confront extremist Hindus and stop the massacre of Indian Muslims to prevent its isolation from Muslim world.

In a tweet, the Iranian supreme leader said the hearts of Muslims all over the world were grieving over the massacre of Muslims in India.

He was reacting to the ongoing riots in New Delhi against the discriminatory Citizenship Law which had so far claimed 46 lives and left more than 200 injured.

“The govt of India should confront extremist Hindus & their parties & stop the massacre of Muslims in order to prevent India’s isolation from the world of Islam,” Khamenei tweeted with a hashtag #IndianMuslimslnDanger.

The tweet by the Iranian leader came two days after the Iranian Ambassador in new Delhi was summoned to lodge strong protest over the Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif condemning the “wave of organized violence against Indian Muslims.”

“For centuries, Iran has been a friend of India. We urge Indian authorities to ensure the well being of ALL Indians & not let senseless thuggery prevail. Path forward lies in peaceful dialogue and rule of law,” Zarif tweeted on Monday which had not gone well with Indian authorities.