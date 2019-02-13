Khalid lauds SCO for providing telecom facilities in remote areas

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP):Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunications, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui Wednesday visited Special Communications Organization (SCO) and lauded development of telecom facilities in far flung areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).On his arrival, he was welcomed by Director General SCO, Major General Ali Farhan.

A briefing on SCO was given to the Minister in which on-going projects including Next Generation Mobile Services (NGMS) and Pakistan China Optic Fibre projects were highlighted.

He acknowledged efforts and achievements of SCO, especially state of the art NGMS core network, providing 3G/4G services to its customers in region.

He also appreciated completion of phase-I of Pak China OFC project in a record time.

Later, the Minister planted a sapling at SCO premises.