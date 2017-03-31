Khalid Latif to submit his reply till May 5 in spot fixing case

LAHORE, Mar 31 (APP):- Suspended cricketer Khalid Latif has
been given a time frame till May 5 to submit his reply in his
alleged involvement in spot fixing scandal of Pakistan Super
League in Dubai last month.
” He has provided an opportunity to respond and Pakistan
Cricket Board may, at its discretion, file a rebuttal by May 10.
The Final Hearing will commence from May 19 on a day to day
basis”, said a spokesman of PCB here on Friday.
He said the Anti-Corruption Tribunal headed by Justice
retd Asghar Haider and Lt Gen retd Tauqir Zia and Wasim Bari as
its members held its preliminary hearing on Friday at the
National Cricket Academy.
Salman Naseer, GM Legal Affairs PCB and Haider Ali Khan
Advocate for PCB, Col. Mohammad Azam Khan, Head of PCB’s
Vigilance and Security Department were also present during hearing.
” Khalid Latif has been charged with breaches of Articles
2.1.1; 2.1.2; 2.1.3, 2.1.4; 2.4.4; and 2.4.5 of the PCB
Anti-Corruption Code for Participants 2015. The Tribunal in
consultation with both parties agreed upon the procedure and
timelines to be adopted under the Anti-Corruption
Code”, he added adding ” PCB will submit its opening brief
detailing its claims along with the evidence to be relied on
by April 14 “.
Since under the PCB’s Anti-Corruption Code the proceedings
are meant to be kept confidential, no comments will be made by
any party or the Tribunal on the merits of the case.