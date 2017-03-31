Khalid Latif to submit his reply till May 5 in spot fixing case

LAHORE, Mar 31 (APP):- Suspended cricketer Khalid Latif has

been given a time frame till May 5 to submit his reply in his

alleged involvement in spot fixing scandal of Pakistan Super

League in Dubai last month.

” He has provided an opportunity to respond and Pakistan

Cricket Board may, at its discretion, file a rebuttal by May 10.

The Final Hearing will commence from May 19 on a day to day

basis”, said a spokesman of PCB here on Friday.

He said the Anti-Corruption Tribunal headed by Justice

retd Asghar Haider and Lt Gen retd Tauqir Zia and Wasim Bari as

its members held its preliminary hearing on Friday at the

National Cricket Academy.

Salman Naseer, GM Legal Affairs PCB and Haider Ali Khan

Advocate for PCB, Col. Mohammad Azam Khan, Head of PCB’s

Vigilance and Security Department were also present during hearing.

” Khalid Latif has been charged with breaches of Articles

2.1.1; 2.1.2; 2.1.3, 2.1.4; 2.4.4; and 2.4.5 of the PCB

Anti-Corruption Code for Participants 2015. The Tribunal in

consultation with both parties agreed upon the procedure and

timelines to be adopted under the Anti-Corruption

Code”, he added adding ” PCB will submit its opening brief

detailing its claims along with the evidence to be relied on

by April 14 “.

Since under the PCB’s Anti-Corruption Code the proceedings

are meant to be kept confidential, no comments will be made by

any party or the Tribunal on the merits of the case.