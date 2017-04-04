Khakan Abbasi meets Shehbaz

LAHORE, Apr 4 (APP): Federal Minister for Petroleum Shahid
Khakan Abbasi called on Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif here
on Tuesday and exchanged views regarding energy projects.
Talking to the minister for petroleum, the chief Minister
said that 3600 MW ongoing power projects going to be completed
within a record 27 months, would eliminate load-shedding. The
government, he said, had saved Rs 112 billion of nation from
the ongoing projects under the transparency and check and balance
system.
The chief minister said after the completion of power
projects, ample electricity would be available for various
sectors including agriculture, health, education and livestock.
Shehbaz Sharif said that some political parties were
perturbed over fast completion of ongoing power projects in
the country. Infact, he said, fast completion of mega projects
for development of people had been fallen on political rivals
as lightning.