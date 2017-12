LAHORE, Dec 25 (APP):Federal Minister for Railways, Khawaja

Saad Rafique called on PML-N chief Muhammad Nawaz Sharif at Jati

Umra here on Monday.

On the occasion, according to sources, Khawaja Saad also extended greetings to Nawaz Sharif on his birthday and prayed for his long life.

They also discussed various party matters and the holding of public meeting of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz at Kot Momin.