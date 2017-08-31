Kh Asif meets Shehbaz, discusses current situation

LAHORE, Aug 31 (APP): Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif

called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, here

on Thursday.

During the meeting, different matters of mutual interest including

prevailing situation in the country, political affairs and international issues came under

discussion.

The chief minister said on the occasion that Pakistan was a sovereign

and independent country and its prestige and national honour was very

dear to all Pakistanis.

He said that vibrant nations face challenges with bravery and added

that the current challenges had created many new opportunities for the nation. They

have provided the nation with an opportunity to make

the country a great state, he added.

The chief minister said that no country could accuse Pakistan or make

undue demands from the Pakistani nation on any pretext. Pakistani people have the

inherit potential to change their destiny on their own.

“Hard work, zeal and courage are prerequisites to take the country to

the heights of development,” he added.

He said that Pakistan’s immortal sacrifices in war against

terrorism had no similitude in the comity of nations. He said that

Pakistan had achieved wonderful successes in the war against terrorism

and due to these sacrifices, the country was more prosperous and secure today.

Pakistan’s invaluable sacrifices would be written in golden

letters in the annals of history, he added.

He said that Pakistan’s sacrifices and measures against terrorism

should be fully acknowledged at the global level. “We will have to foil

the nefarious designs of the enemy by maintaining unity in our ranks

as it’s time to maintain national cohesion, rather than dividing the

nation.

“All people should move forward in unison for the sake of the

country,” concluded the chief minister.