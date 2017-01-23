Kh Asif asks PTI chief to show party’s foreign funding money trail

ISLAMABAD, Jan 23 (APP): Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan should stop misleading the nation and show money trail of his party foreign fundings.

Talking to media outside the Supreme Court, the minister said that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had started hearing on embezzlement in PTI’s party funds and issued a contempt of court notice to Imran Khan.

He said that now Imran Khan had to inform how he collected money in the name of donations and Zakat, which he was using in the name of his mother.

The PTI leadership should avoid adopting double standard as on the one hand they were demanding PML-N to show money trail proof, while on the other hand they were hiding it from the ECP.

He said the ECP was a major setup regarding any election activity in

the country and all grievances were directly sent and heard by the commission.

He questioned, “Why PTI’s chief failed to inform the commission about money trail of foreign funding.”

He said that it was for the first time in the history of the country that old money transaction record was being provided with full documents before the court.

He added such record was even for the year 1979-80.

“We being an elected public representatives are accountable to every one and we consider it our responsibility to patiently show all the proofs regarding money transaction in any explanation.”

PML-N leader Ameer Mauqam said that despite heavy claims of change, the PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had failed to address the sufferings of the people.

He added even medicines were not available for road accident patients.

He said that PTI and Jamat-e-Islami always talked about corruption but

both parties failed to control that issue in KPK, a province where they were running the coalition government.

He alleged that both the parties were actually involved in corruption cases.

He said that many PTI workers were leaving the party in KPK due to

its poor policies and advised its leadership to do some development and welfare work for general public in their remaining tenure in the province.