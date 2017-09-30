Kerbela incident teaches patience, tolerance: CM

LAHORE, Sept 30 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz

Sharif on Saturday said the incident of Karbala tought patience,

tolerance and great sacrifice of the grandson of the Prophet

Muhammad (PBUH).

The CM said the war fought on that day taught us wagging of

Jehad against injustice and cruelty.

He said the martyrs of Karbala raised the flag of justice

and truth by rendering the great sacrifice and their sacrifice

would be remembered till doomsday.

In his message on the Youm-e-Ashur, the Chief Minister said

the great sacrifice of Imam Hussain (RA) tought us not to surrender

to falsehood and their sacrifice was inspiration for us.

He said another message of the Youm-e-Ashur was that the whole

nation should get united on one platform against terrorism and

eliminate terrorists who were the enemies of humanity.

He said tolerance, brotherhood and national unity should be

promoted to eliminate religious disharmony and sectarianism. He

said, “We can frustrate plots of the enemies by promoting unity

and harmony, adding political and military leadership and whole

nation has resolved to eliminate terrorism”.

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the sacrifice and bravery

would remain a source of guidance and courage for the subjugated

nations forever.

He said the grandson of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH)

had taught respect of human values and raising voice for righteousness.

He said it was the time to promote tolerance, harmony and brotherhood

in the nation.