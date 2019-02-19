Kerb currency market

KARACHI, Feb 19 (APP):Following were the Closing Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday.

F.C.

LOW RATE

HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank)

138.90

139.00

U.S $ (Cash Free Market)

138.50

139.00

SAUDIA RIYAL

36.80

37.20

UAE DIRHAM

37.70

38.10

EURO

155.80

157.60

UK POUND

178.00

179.80

JAPANI YEN

1.23802

1.25802

CHF

136.82

137.82

DKK

20.77

20.87

NOK

15.86

15.96

SEK

14.61

14.71

AUD $

97.50

99.00

CAD $

103.75

105.25

SGD $

101.06

102.06

HK $

17.48

17.98

KWD

453.23

453.33

OMANI RIYAL

357.66

358.16

BH DINAR

356.73

357.23

INDIAN RUPEE

1.90

2.03

IRQ DINAR

0.100

0.130

MALAYSIAN RINGIT

33.50

34.80

IRANI RIYAL

0.0010

0.0018

BTK

1.50

1.80

AFGHANI RUPEE

1.45

1.75

Chinese Yuan

20.40

21.80