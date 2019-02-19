Kerb currency market

KARACHI, Feb 19 (APP):Following were the Closing Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday.
F.C.
LOW RATE
HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank)
138.90
139.00
U.S $ (Cash Free Market)
138.50
139.00
SAUDIA RIYAL
36.80
37.20
UAE DIRHAM
37.70
38.10
EURO
155.80
157.60
UK POUND
178.00
179.80
JAPANI YEN
1.23802
1.25802
CHF
136.82
137.82
DKK
20.77
20.87
NOK
15.86
15.96
SEK
14.61
14.71
AUD $
97.50
99.00
CAD $
103.75
105.25
SGD $
101.06
102.06
HK $
17.48
17.98
KWD
453.23
453.33
OMANI RIYAL
357.66
358.16
BH DINAR
356.73
357.23
INDIAN RUPEE
1.90
2.03
IRQ DINAR
0.100
0.130
MALAYSIAN RINGIT
33.50
34.80
IRANI RIYAL
0.0010
0.0018
BTK
1.50
1.80
AFGHANI RUPEE
1.45
1.75
Chinese Yuan
20.40
21.80
