Kerb currency market

KARACHI, Jan 29 (APP):Following were the Closing Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association
of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday.
F.C.
LOW RATE
HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank)
138.65
138.75
U.S $ (Cash Free Market)
138.30
138.80
SAUDIA RIYAL
36.70
37.00
UAE DIRHAM
37.70
38.00
EURO
157.60
159.10
UK POUND
181.40
182.90
JAPANI YEN
1.25546
1.27546
CHF
138.59
139.59
DKK
21.03
21.13
NOK
16.14
16.24
SEK
15.13
15.23
AUD $
98.40
99.90
CAD $
103.80
105.30
SGD $
101.56
102.56
HK $
17.50
18.00
KWD
454.21
454.31
OMANI RIYAL
358.14
358.64
BH DINAR
357.20
357.70
INDIAN RUPEE
1.85
1.98
IRQ DINAR
0.100
0.130
MALAYSIAN RINGIT
33.80
34.80
IRANI RIYAL
0.0010
0.0018
BTK
1.50
1.80
AFGHANI RUPEE
1.45
1.75
Chinese Yuan
20.70
22.00
