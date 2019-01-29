Kerb currency market

KARACHI, Jan 29 (APP):Following were the Closing Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday.

F.C.

LOW RATE

HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank)

138.65

138.75

U.S $ (Cash Free Market)

138.30

138.80

SAUDIA RIYAL

36.70

37.00

UAE DIRHAM

37.70

38.00

EURO

157.60

159.10

UK POUND

181.40

182.90

JAPANI YEN

1.25546

1.27546

CHF

138.59

139.59

DKK

21.03

21.13

NOK

16.14

16.24

SEK

15.13

15.23

AUD $

98.40

99.90

CAD $

103.80

105.30

SGD $

101.56

102.56

HK $

17.50

18.00

KWD

454.21

454.31

OMANI RIYAL

358.14

358.64

BH DINAR

357.20

357.70

INDIAN RUPEE

1.85

1.98

IRQ DINAR

0.100

0.130

MALAYSIAN RINGIT

33.80

34.80

IRANI RIYAL

0.0010

0.0018

BTK

1.50

1.80

AFGHANI RUPEE

1.45

1.75

Chinese Yuan

20.70

22.00