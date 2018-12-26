KARACHI, Dec 26 (APP):Following were the Closing Rates of
foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association
of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday.
F.C.
LOW RATE
HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank)
138.90
139.00
U.S $ (Cash Free Market)
138.70
139.20
SAUDIA RIYAL
36.70
38.00
UAE DIRHAM
37.60
38.00
EURO
157.00
158.80
UK POUND
175.00
176.80
JAPANI YEN
1.23938
1.25938
CHF
138.59
139.59
DKK
20.78
20.88
NOK
15.43
15.53
SEK
14.96
15.06
AUD $
96.60
98.10
CAD $
101.00
102.50
SGD $
99.85
100.88
HK $
17.46
17.96
KWD
451.88
451.98
OMANI RIYAL
357.19
357.69
BH DINAR
356.25
356.75
INDIAN RUPEE
1.80
1.95
IRQ DINAR
0.095
0.120
MALAYSIAN RINGIT
32.80
34.30
IRANI RIYAL
0.0010
0.0018
BTK
1.65
1.75
AFGHANI RUPEE
1.50
1.80
Chinese Yuan
19.80
20.80
Kerb currency market
