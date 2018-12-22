KARACHI, Dec 22 (APP):Following were the Opening-Closing Rates
of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association
of Pakistan (FAP), here on Saturday.
F.C.
LOW RATE
HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank)
——
——
U.S $ (Cash Free Market)
139.50
139.80
SAUDIA RIYAL
37.00
37.30
UAE DIRHAM
38.00
38.30
EURO
157.50
159.25
UK POUND
175.30
177.00
JAPANI YEN
1.24009
1.26009
CHF
138.75
139.75
DKK
20.97
21.07
NOK
15.67
15.77
SEK
15.18
15.28
AUD $
97.00
98.50
CAD $
101.80
103.30
SGD $
100.34
101.34
HK $
17.57
18.07
KWD
455.27
455.37
OMANI RIYAL
359.57
360.07
BH DINAR
358.63
359.13
INDIAN RUPEE
1.80
1.95
IRQ DINAR
0.095
0.130
MALAYSIAN RINGIT
32.80
34.00
IRANI RIYAL
0.0010
0.0018
BTK
1.66
1.76
AFGHANI RUPEE
1.50
1.80
CHINESE YUAN
19.80
20.80
Kerb currency market
