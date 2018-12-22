Kerb currency market

KARACHI, Dec 22 (APP):Following were the Opening-Closing Rates

of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Saturday.

F.C.

LOW RATE

HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank)

——

——

U.S $ (Cash Free Market)

139.50

139.80

SAUDIA RIYAL

37.00

37.30

UAE DIRHAM

38.00

38.30

EURO

157.50

159.25

UK POUND

175.30

177.00

JAPANI YEN

1.24009

1.26009

CHF

138.75

139.75

DKK

20.97

21.07

NOK

15.67

15.77

SEK

15.18

15.28

AUD $

97.00

98.50

CAD $

101.80

103.30

SGD $

100.34

101.34

HK $

17.57

18.07

KWD

455.27

455.37

OMANI RIYAL

359.57

360.07

BH DINAR

358.63

359.13

INDIAN RUPEE

1.80

1.95

IRQ DINAR

0.095

0.130

MALAYSIAN RINGIT

32.80

34.00

IRANI RIYAL

0.0010

0.0018

BTK

1.66

1.76

AFGHANI RUPEE

1.50

1.80

CHINESE YUAN

19.80

20.80