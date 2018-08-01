Kenya keen to boost mutual trade ties with Pakistan:High Commissioner

SIALKOT, Aug 1 (APP): The High Commissioner of Kenya in Pakistan Mr. Prof.Julius K.Bitok said that Kenya is keen to boost mutual trade ties with Pakistan,and pledged to make efforts to remove all hurdles in the path of mutual trade between the two countries.

He stated this while addressing an important meeting with business community held at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here after visiting several leading industrial units. Acting President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Abdul Waheed Butt, SCCI Vice President Abid Ahmed Khawaja and business community attended the meeting.

High Commissioner of Kenya said that the Pakistani businessmen would be warmly welcomed in Kenya. He added that Sialkot made sports goods and surgical instruments would be beneficial and more economically viable option for Kenya.

Mr. Julius Kibet Bitok dilated that Kenya was also very keen to ensure direct trade with Sialkot exporters,saying that the Sialkot made sports goods,surgical instruments and other products would be in high demand in Kenyan and African countries.

He urged the exporters to participate in international trade fares and industrial exhibitions in Kenya, saying that the Sialkot exporters had a great potential to capture international trade markets of Kenya and other African countries by exporting their best quality diversified and non-diversified export products as well.

Mr. Julius Kibet Bitok also assured to make since efforts for the promotion of business-to-business contacts between Pakistan and Kenya, besides,pledging to remove all the hurdles from the way of smooth promotion of the mutual trade.

He vowed to make all out sincere efforts to boost mutual trade ties between Pakistan and Kenya.

Acting SCCI President Waheed Butt suggested that exchange of trade delegations and one-to-one meetings of businessmen of both sides may be arranged.

High Commissioner of Kenya also visited several leading industrial units in Sialkot,amid tight security. He appreciated craftsmanship and dedication of Sialkot based artisans.