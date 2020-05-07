Keep working hard and never lose hope, Younus Khan tells emerging batsmen

Sohail Ali

LAHORE, May 07 (APP)::Pakistan’s highest Test run-getter Younus Khan Thursday held an online session with national team and emerging batsmen as part of Pakistan Cricket Board’s online lectures series by the greats of the game.

Younus stressed the importance of consistency for batsmen and asked them to stay defiant at the crease whatever the situation may be.

Younus, who was regarded as one of the finest fielders in Pakistan’s team during his playing days, also stressed the importance of fielding and asked players to work hard on that aspect of the game which can be improved by putting in hard yards and perseverance.

Younis asked the players to build a strong character and be ready to make sacrifices, adding that qualities like commitment and planning ahead can turn ordinary players into legends of the game.

The batting legend recalled that players like Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis at times represented Pakistan with broken bones; players needed to constantly challenge themselves and question their own self if they want to succeed at the highest level.

Younus cited the example of legendary captain and all-rounder Imran Khan. He said Imran’s commitment, dedication and passion for the game not only made him one of the greats of the game but the same attributes gave him success in other aspects of his life, culminating in him becoming the prime minister of the country.

In 118 Tests, Younus scored 10,099 runs. Younus ended his career at a remarkable 52.05 average, while scoring 34 centuries and 33 half-centuries in his prolific career. In the ODIs, Younus scored 7,249 runs in 265 matches and made 442 runs in 25 T20Is for Pakistan.

Before Younus, Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram, Rashid Latif, Mushtaq Ahmed, Mohammad Yousuf and Shoaib Akhtar gave lectures to the players.