Keel laying ceremony held for Pakistan Navy’s second ship

ISLAMABAD, Mar 23 (APP):The keel laying ceremony of 2nd ship of Type 054 A/P held at Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard, making a significant milestone in induction of cutting-edge Frigate for Pakistan Navy.

During the ceremony Keel laying protocols were signed by both Pakistani and Chinese sides. Chief Naval Overseas (China), Commodore Azfar Humayun graced the occasion as Chief Guest, a Pakistan Navy press release said.

The 054 A/P Frigates were technologically advanced and major platforms which would strengthen Pakistan Navy capability to respond to future challenges, maintain peace and stability and balance of power in Indian Ocean Region.

Speaking at the occasion, the Chief Guest highlighted the importance of Frigates building project for Pakistan Navy and their timely delivery while complying with the highest standards of construction, outfitting and performance.

Commodore Azfar Humayun also acknowledged the professional competence of Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard and Chinese contractors despite the challenges faced during COVID-19 pandemic in China, ensured completion of this important milestone in time.

The ceremony was attended by officials from Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard, Pakistan Navy officers and representatives from Chinese Naval product firms.