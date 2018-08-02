Kazakh Ambassador calls on COAS

RAWALPINDI, Aug 02 (APP):Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Pakistan,Barlybay Sadykov called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS),
General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Thursday.
Matters of mutual interest, including regional security issues were discussed during the
meeting, said a statement issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
