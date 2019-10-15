Kate, William meet school children; take a walk in Margalla Hills

ISLAMABAD, Oct 15 (APP):The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton Tuesday visited a Model School for girls to witness how a UK project was helping to get teachers into the poorest schools.

Kate Middleton donning a royal blue classic Kurta with trousers and Dupatta, designed by Pakistani designer Maheen Khan, arrived at the school along with William in a more casual look wearing trousers and shirt was received by cheering kids.

The royals shook hands and talked with the beaming kids at the entrance. The model school – a public sector entity – established in 1978 caters to students between the ages of 4 to 18, under the ‘Teach for Pakistan’ programme is based on the United Kingdom’s ‘Teach First Scheme’.