Katchi Abadis at railways land being regularised: Saad

LAHORE, Sept 7 (APP): Railways Minister Khawaja
Saad Rafique has said a model is being made for
regularisation of Katchi Abadis situated at the railways
land across the country.
Giving a briefing about Katchi Abadis to the National
Assembly Standing Committee on Railways meeting presided over
by MNA Dr Nisar Ahmad Jutt held at the PR Headquarters here
on Thursday, he said Katchi Abadis were not only an issue of
the state land but it was also an issue of human settlements
so it was decided to put the purposed model for regularisation
of katchi Abadis before the Senate Standing Committee on
Railways besides the NA Standing Committee.
The minister directed the PR administration to present
digital data report on Katchi Abadis in the next meeting.
He directed to form such model which should not be
painful for the public and which could also save the PR from
legal issues.
The standing Committee was informed that land was also
required for upgradation of Main Line-1, Main Line-2 and Main
Line-3 under the CPEC projects in future.
The members of the standing committee directed the PR
administration to inform about needs of the PR for next 25
to 50 years.
It was informed by the PR administration that 188 Katchi
Abadies had been established before March 23, 1985, out of
which 107 are situated in Punjab, 80 in Sindh and 20 Katchi
Abadies are situated in the KPK .
After March, 1985, about 25 Katchi Abadis had been made
in Punjab, 29 in Sindh and one katchi Abadi was
established in the KPK.
Members National Assembly M Riaz Malik, Sardar Irfan
Dogar, Mohtarma Philis Azeem, Rasheed Ahmad Khan, Engineer
Hamid ul Haq Khalil and Amjad Ali Khan attended the meeting.
PR Advisor Anjum Pervaiz, PR CEO Javed Anwar and heads of
different sections of the railways were also present in the
meeting.
