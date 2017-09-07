Katchi Abadis at railways land being regularised: Saad

LAHORE, Sept 7 (APP): Railways Minister Khawaja

Saad Rafique has said a model is being made for

regularisation of Katchi Abadis situated at the railways

land across the country.

Giving a briefing about Katchi Abadis to the National

Assembly Standing Committee on Railways meeting presided over

by MNA Dr Nisar Ahmad Jutt held at the PR Headquarters here

on Thursday, he said Katchi Abadis were not only an issue of

the state land but it was also an issue of human settlements

so it was decided to put the purposed model for regularisation

of katchi Abadis before the Senate Standing Committee on

Railways besides the NA Standing Committee.

The minister directed the PR administration to present

digital data report on Katchi Abadis in the next meeting.

He directed to form such model which should not be

painful for the public and which could also save the PR from

legal issues.

The standing Committee was informed that land was also

required for upgradation of Main Line-1, Main Line-2 and Main

Line-3 under the CPEC projects in future.

The members of the standing committee directed the PR

administration to inform about needs of the PR for next 25

to 50 years.

It was informed by the PR administration that 188 Katchi

Abadies had been established before March 23, 1985, out of

which 107 are situated in Punjab, 80 in Sindh and 20 Katchi

Abadies are situated in the KPK .

After March, 1985, about 25 Katchi Abadis had been made

in Punjab, 29 in Sindh and one katchi Abadi was

established in the KPK.

Members National Assembly M Riaz Malik, Sardar Irfan

Dogar, Mohtarma Philis Azeem, Rasheed Ahmad Khan, Engineer

Hamid ul Haq Khalil and Amjad Ali Khan attended the meeting.

PR Advisor Anjum Pervaiz, PR CEO Javed Anwar and heads of

different sections of the railways were also present in the

meeting.