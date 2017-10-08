Kashsmiris want only freedom from Indian occupation: Masood

ISLAMABAD, Oct 8 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan Sunday said the people of Kashmir wanted freedom from the Indian occupation at all costs.

“We want a peaceful solution of the Kashmir dispute and not a military one,” he said talking to PTV World.

He said Pakistan had highlighted the Kashmir issue in United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and informed the world regarding Indian atrocities and barbarism on innocent Kashmiris.

Both Pakistani and Kashmir leaders were effectively addressing the issue by highlighting the human rights violations by Indian forces in the held valley internationally, he added.

He, however, alleged that international community was not giving attention to the Kashmir issue and that was why India was perpetrating barbarism against innocent Kashmiris.

“My vision is to promote tourism, agriculture, education and health sectors in AJK and to ensure good governance in the area. I am determined to highlight the Kashmir issue at all available forms,” he said.

Replying to a question, Masood Khan, who is also a former Pakistani ambassador in China, said that Pakistan and China had been enjoying good cordial, defence, economic and political relations for decades. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would further cement their relations, he added.

He said China also acknowledged Pakistan’s sacrifices in the war against terrorism.