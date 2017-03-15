Kashmiri’s will continue freedom struggle till last Kashmiri is alive: AJK PM

MIRPUR (AJK), March 15 (APP): Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Wednesday said India can kill unarmed Kashmiri’s but cannot stifle their voice for freedom.

He was addressing a mammoth public gathering on the eve of 28th death anniversary of eminent hero of Kashmir freedom struggle and elderly Kashmiri politician Sardar Fateh Muhammad Khan Krailvi, at Nikyal in Kotli district.

India wants to decimate Kashmiri’s freedom movement with bombs and bullets but Kashmiri’s are destined to achieve their destiny. People of Jammu and Kashmir, he declared, will continue their struggle for freedom of the motherland from Indian yoke till the last Kashmiri is alive.

President AJK Sardar Masood Khan, senior minister Chaudhry Tariq Farooq, minister for Information Raja Mushtaq Minhas, minister for Forests Sardar Mir Akbar, Minister for Law Raja Nisar Ahmed Khan, Minister for Sports Chaudhry Muhammad Saeed, minister for Education Barrister Iftikhar Gillani and others also addressed the gathering.

The minister said Sardar Fateh Muhammad Krailvi was an icon of fight against Dogra rule, he led the war bravely and compelled the Dogra forces to escape from Azad Kashmir.

He said Sardar Fateh Muhammad was one of the greatest heroes of our freedom struggle who lived for freedom of occupied Kashmir and then his son Salar e Jamhoriat took over the flag of the freedom and played a significant role as Prime Minister and President of AJK in political struggle for the freedom of occupied Kashmir.

He said Saif Ali Khan and many others also served the people selflessly and with matchless dedication.

He said Kashmiri’s have been rendering supreme sacrifices for generations and expressed the hope that their sacrifices would soon yield success.

Farooq Haider said the present government was determined to bring revolutionary changes in infrastructure, provide better governance by upholding the rule of law and restoring merit in all spheres of life.

Earlier the prime minister was accorded warm welcome on arrival at Nakyal.

He also visited the residence of former AJK president and prime minister Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan and held a meeting with him.