Kashmiris to vote in favour of Pakistan whenever they get right: Raja Zafar

ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (APP): Leader of the House in Senate
Raja Zafar ul Haq Saturday said that India believed that whenever
Kashmiris got the right of self determination, they would
vote in favour of Pakistan.
He said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had explained
the stance of Pakistani government at international forums in clear
terms and due to the efforts of incumbent government the Kashmir
issue would be solved soon.
He was addressing a seminar titled “Hurdles in settlement of
Kashmir dispute and responsibilities of youth” arranged in
connection with the completion of 200 days of martyrdom of Hizb
Commander Burhan Muzffar Wani by Indian troops.
The moot was organized under the aegis of Muttahida Tulba Mahaz for Kashmir Freedom Movement.
He said any movement would survive till youth was attached with
it as if they step back from it strength of that drive would not
carry forward any more. “The spirit of Kashmiris youth is still so
high”.
The sacrifice of Burhan Muzaffar Wani had not only infused a new spirit in the Kashmir movement but also united the nation on
the Kashmir cause, he added.
He said the United Nations had passed almost two dozen resolutions on the Kashmir cause. Not a single country had voted against any resolution which proved that Kashmiris were fighting for a just cause.
He stated that a country, which did not respected the UN
resolutions, had no right to remain member of the world body.
There was a dire need to initiate collaborative efforts at all
international forums more effective.
“We need a comprehensive strategy to promote the stance of
Kahmiri people and apprise the international world about ground
realities in Indian Held Kashmir,” Raja Zafar said.
Foreign Office Spokesman Nafees Zikriya said that Pakistan had always raised the Kashmir issue at all international fora and due to the reason the matter was still on the agenda of the United
Nations.
He said after July 8, 2016, the Kashmir movement entered into a new phase. A number of Kshmiris had lost their lives since then as the Indian occupation forces were continuing atrocities. In fact the authorities wanted to convert Muslim majority of Kashmir into minority and India’s that attempt should be countered strategically.
Former Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan paid tribute to the Kashmiri youth, who were rendering matchless sacrifices during their struggle for freedom.
He urged the Kashmiris to keep their morale high and did not get disappointed due to the brutalities of Indian force as they would attain their objective soon.
A resolution was also unanimously passed in the seminar,
urging the United Nations and the international community to take
notice of the Indian brutalities in the occupied territory. It
said that the United Nations, which had passes many resolutions on
Kashmir, had become a mute spectator on the atrocities and
barbarism of India in the occupied territory.
The resolution also demanded of the United Nations, Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Amnesty International and other human rights organizations to put pressure on India to release all illegally detained political leaders, repeal draconian laws, withdraw its forces from Kashmir and lift curbs on movement of the resistance leaders.
It also demanded of the Pakistan government to further
highlight the Kashmir dispute and raise the Indian state terrorism
at international forums.
Besides student leaders, others who addressed the function
included Sheikh Tajamul ul Islam, Major General (retired) Amjad
Shoaib and Hurriyat leader Abdul Hameed Lone.
