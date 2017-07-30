Kashmiris to only opt for accession with Pakistan: AJK PM

ISLAMABAD, July 30 (APP): AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq

Haider Sunday said Kashmiris would only opt for accession with

Pakistan as they had deep love and affinity for the country.

He said: “The people of Kashmir have been struggling

for the last 70 years to become part of Pakistan” and they

could not think of having accession to any one else.

With reference to his misquoted remarks, he said: “In

Saturday’s press conference, I did not use any such words

reported in a section of media about Kashmir’s accession.”

Talking to newsmen, the AJK Prime Minister said the

intergrity and security of Pakistan was the guarantee for

Azad Kashmir’s progress and prosperity.

He asked certain elements to stop issuing certificates

about patriotism.

Farooq Haider said future of Pakistan was linked with a

vibrant democracy and he would continue to struggle with his

leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for the supremacy of Parliament.

He said Nawaz Sharif had effectively highlighted the

Kashmir issue at all fora, including the United Nations, for

giving the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir their legitimate

right to self-determination.

Nawaz Sharif had also taken up the martyrdom of Burhan

Wani at the UN General Assembly session in an effective manner,

he added.

He said : “The whole nation stands by Nawaz Sharif. I

assure him that he will find me standing shoulder to shoulder

as a party worker.”

The AJK PM said Nawaz Sharif took keen interest in

development of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, besides taking specific

initiatives which would have far-reaching effects on progress

and prosperity of the state.