Kashmiris to only opt for accession with Pakistan: AJK PM

ISLAMABAD, July 30 (APP): AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq
Haider Sunday said Kashmiris would only opt for accession with
Pakistan as they had deep love and affinity for the country.
He said: “The people of Kashmir have been struggling
for the last 70 years to become part of Pakistan” and they
could not think of having accession to any one else.
With reference to his misquoted remarks, he said: “In
Saturday’s press conference, I did not use any such words
reported in a section of media about Kashmir’s accession.”
Talking to newsmen, the AJK Prime Minister said the
intergrity and security of Pakistan was the guarantee for
Azad Kashmir’s progress and prosperity.
He asked certain elements to stop issuing certificates
about patriotism.
Farooq Haider said future of Pakistan was linked with a
vibrant democracy and he would continue to struggle with his
leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for the supremacy of Parliament.
He said Nawaz Sharif had effectively highlighted the
Kashmir issue at all fora, including the United Nations, for
giving the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir their legitimate
right to self-determination.
Nawaz Sharif had also taken up the martyrdom of Burhan
Wani at the UN General Assembly session in an effective manner,
he added.
He said : “The whole nation stands by Nawaz Sharif. I
assure him that he will find me standing shoulder to shoulder
as a party worker.”
The AJK PM said Nawaz Sharif took keen interest in
development of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, besides taking specific
initiatives which would have far-reaching effects on progress
and prosperity of the state.
