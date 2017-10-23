Kashmiris to Observe Black Day to protest against Indian occupation on Jammu Kashmir

MIRPUR, Oct 23 (APP):Jammu & Kashmir people living both sides of the line of control and rest of the world will observe

October 27 as black day to mark with reiteration of severe protest and indignation

against Indian occupation of Jammu & Kashmir state for 71 years and

adequate arrangements have been given final shape to observe the day with extreme protest and indignation.

The day is observed as black day by Jammu & Kashmir people every year to mark extreme resentment and indignation over the continued unlawful and forcible occupation of bulk of Jammu & Kashmir state by the Indian tyrannical forces. India had landed her armed military troops in Srinagar on this day some 70 years ago absolutely against the wishes of the people of the

Jammu & Kashmir state.

It may be mentioned that the Kashmir freedom struggle is already at climax in the curfew-clamped in Indian occupied Kashmir valley for the past 16 months after the martyrdom of young freedom loving Kashmiri Burhan Muzaffar Wani by Indian troops on July 8 in 2016.

Black flags will be hoisted atop the buildings at both sides of the line of control – Azad Jammu Kashmir and the Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir besides wearing of black bands around the arms by the participants of the scheduled protest rallies to protest against India’s continued forcible occupation over Jammu & Kashmir state.

Protest rallies and processions – besides public congregations will be the hallmark of the black day in all small and major towns at either side of the Line of Control in Jammu & Kashmir state to express complete dissociation from India besides to apprise the world of continued Indian brutalities unleashed against the innocent Kashmiris.

In Mirpur, major protest rally to be followed by a big procession will be taken out by a large number

of people of all spheres of life to observe October 27 as black day at District Courts premises

under the auspices of the District administration with the coordination of the people from various segments of the civil society.

The scheduled October 27 black day rallies will reiterate the demand for early grant of right to self determination to the people of Jammu & Kashmir without further delay – which India is denying for the last 70 years.