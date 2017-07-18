Kashmiris to observe Accession to Pakistan Day on Wednesday

MUZAFFARABAD, July 18 (APP): The people of Kashmir across Line of

Control (LoC) will observe accession to Pakistan day on Wednesday to reinforce confidence in the historic resolution passed by the Central Executive Committee of All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference (AJKMC) in Srinagar on July 19, 1947.

Functions, walks, talk shows, seminars, conferences and symposiums

would be the main features of the Day in Azad Kashmir where elaborated programs were planned by the social and political organizations.

All Jammu Kashmir Muslim Conference, Pakistan Muslim League (N) and

other organizations have planned programs to highlight significance of the day and resolution passed prior to the partition of the Subcontinent.

President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Muhammad Masood Khan, Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan, Speaker Shah Ghulam Qadir and others have said Pakistan was incomplete without Kashmir and people of Kashmir will continue their struggle till getting independence from India.

Through their separate messages on the occasion, they said India had

been depriving the people of Jammu and Kashmir from their birth right to determine their future through plebiscite as recognized by United Nations since 1947.

The people of Kashmir has neither accepted forcible occupation of India

in the past nor will surrender their legitimate right in future and will continue their struggle till achievement of the goal of independence from India.