Kashmiri’s struggle cannot be suppressed: AJK PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (APP): Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Raja

Farooq Haider urged on Monday that the struggle of people of Kashmir

for their right to self-determination cannot be suppressed through

use of brute force by Indian forces.

In an interview with Radio Pakistan, he said it was need of hour to inform the new generation about the importance of Kashmir.

Farooq Haider said India is hatching conspiracies against Pakistan in order to divert attention of the world from Kashmir issue.

Responding to a question regarding AJK development, he said good governance and implementation of the merit policy are the top priorities of his government.

The current regime of AJK government will lead the area to progress and would make AJK prosperous, he concluded.