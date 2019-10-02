Kashmiris seething with anger as India’s harsh lockdown continues

NEW YORK, Oct 02 (APP):Amid growing anger and misery in Indian Occupied Kashmir, the conflict there is turning messier, with people suffering as the disputed territory remains under the repressive military lockdown, now nearing two months, according to a leading American newspaper.

Th New York Times Tuesday front paged an article, depicting the exasperating conditions in which people are living without phone and internet services as gun-totting security personnel patrol the streets threatening to shoot any one who broke the curfew, which has been in force since August 7, when India’s annexed occupied Kashmir.

The newspaper carried 22 large photos interspersed in the article taken by its photographer, Atul Loke, who spent four weeks in Kashmir over two trips in August and September and his account of the situation was written by Jeffrey Gettleman, the Times’ bureau chief in New Delhi.