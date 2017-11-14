Kashmiris owe their freedom to selfless sacrifices of their ancestors: Masood

MIRPUR, Nov 14 (APP):Azad Jammu & Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan said on Tuesday that “we owe our freedom to selfless

sacrifices of our brave ancestors”.

The President made these remarks while addressing the Shuhada Conference held in honor

of the great sacrifices of Sardar Sabaz Ali Khan and Malli Khan at ancient Mung

town in Sudhnoti on Tuesday.

Sardar Masood Khan said during the time of the tyrannical Dogra Regime the people of Kashmir had selflessly

laid down their lives in this noble cause. He said that the people of Mung and

the rest of Kashmir had always demonstrated courage and resisted unjust

regimes over the years. He added that even women and children were not spared

and were taken to concentration camps by Gulab Singh’s army and subjected to inhumane

conditions. Countless innocent people lost their lives at the hands of the

Dogra forces, while hundreds of women were raped, he said.

The President said that this saga of bravery and sacrifice can never be forgotten and our martyrs (Shuhada)

are our true heroes. “The exemplary perseverance, commitment and bravery have become a beacon of hope and faith for all Kashmiris” he said.

Masood said that even today an oppressive regime is still in place unjustly reining our innocent

brothers and sisters in Indian Occupied Kashmir. He said Indian forces have illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and unleashed a new wave of terror on the unarmed innocent civilians. India will never be able to crush the freedom

struggle of Kashmiris, he said.

Massive human right violations are taking place at the hands of Indian occupation forces in IOK,

said the President. He said, young men and women are mercilessly murdered,

innocent women have been assaulted, dishonored, the Hurriyat leaders

are jailed on trumped up charges and peaceful protestors are pumped with lethal

pellet gun fire and blinded. The President added that India has evacuated

locals from their homes, confiscated properties and settled people from outside

of IOK all in order to change the demography of the region and to further

suppress the local Muslim populace.