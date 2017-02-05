Kashmiris’ freedom movement cannot be suppressed: Saad

LAHORE, Feb 5 (APP): Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique said on Sunday that Kashmiris were peace loving people and their freedom movement could not be suppressed.

Addressing the rally organized by PML-N to express solidarity with Kashmiris here, he said that India could not keep the people of Kashmir as its slave.

Saad Rafique said that people of Kashmir were innocent and they were struggling for their just right of freedom, adding that strong Pakistan would strengthen the freedom movement of Kashmiris.

The minister said that all political parties of the country would support the demand of people of Kashmir for their just cause of freedom, adding the whole nation was unanimous over the right of self-determination of the people of occupied Kashmir.

He said the PML-N had always highlighted Kashmir issue on all national and international forums, adding that solution of Kashmir issue, under the UN resolutions, was required for durable peace in the region.