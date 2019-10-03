Kashmiris endured 60th day of miseries, agonies

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (APP):Normal life continues to remain badly hit on the 60th successive day, today, with heavy military deployment, restrictions and communications blockade in place in the Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu region in Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, restrictions have virtually made it impossible for both shopkeepers and customers to access markets and students and teachers to educational institutions amid public transport being off the road. The residents continue to face shortage of essential commodities including food and medicines. No one knows the scale of miseries of the people living particularly in far-flung areas due to suspension of all means of communication including mobile and internet services.