Kashmiris endure world’s cruelest martial law: Mashaal Malik

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (APP):Chairperson Pakistan Peace and Culture Organisation and Wife of Chairman Kashmir Liberation Front Yasin Malik, Mashaal Hussein Malik on Sunday lashed out at the Indian government for imposing world’s cruelest martial law in occupied Kashmir by transforming the picturesque valley into a prison.

In a statement, she demanded lifting of the martial law, saying the entire Kashmir valley had been paralyzed on recent visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sharp shooters were deployed to provide security to Modi.

She said people were detained in their homes and entire leadership of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) were confined in their homes during Modi’s visit.

She said the purpose of Modi’s visit of occupied Kashmir was to launch hydropower project in occupied valley. India wanted to suck the bloods of Kashmiris and now they were bracing to rob water of Kashmiris. India was plundering natural resources of Kashmir. India has failed in protecting human rights in the country and wrongly propagating India as world’s largest democracy.