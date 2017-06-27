Kashmiris cannot be denied right to self-determination: FO

ISLAMABAD, Jun 27 (APP): Foreign Office Spokesperson

Nafees Zakaria on Tuesday said Pakistan had a demonstrated and

longstanding commitment of combating terrorism in all its

forms and manifestations.

“The people and government of Pakistan have rendered

immense sacrifices in both blood and treasure to end this

scourge, which has been acknowledged by the international

community,” the Spokesperson stated in response to a question.

He said the 70 year old indigenous struggle of Kashmiris

in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir remained legitimate,

adding, the designation of individuals supporting the Kashmiri

right to self-determination as terrorists was completely

unjustified.

The Spokesperson said the gross and systematic

violations of human rights of the Kashmiri people in IOK that

have been recorded and reported by independent human rights

bodies was a reality.

“Over the past one year the world has witnessed an

intensification of the brutal policies of repression being

pursued by the Indian occupation forces. This includes the

full or partial blinding of over a thousand innocent Kashmiris

through the use of pellet guns, rape as an instrument of state

policy, extrajudicial executions, use of human shields by

Indian occupation forces, arbitrary arrests, undocumented

disappearances, humiliation of Kashmiris on a daily basis, the

blowing up of their homes and the denial of their fundamental

freedoms of movement expression and opinion as well as

religious freedoms,” he added.

“Despite this relentless state terror, the Kashmiris

remain undeterred and unbowed,” he mentioned.

“Pakistan shall continue to extend political, diplomatic

and moral support for the just struggle of the Kashmiri people

for the realization of the right to self-determination and the

peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in

accordance with UN Security Council Resolutions,” the Foreign

Office Spokesperson maintained.