Kashmiri resistance will end dark night of occupation: Maleeha

NEW YORK, Feb 6 (APP)::Pakistan has intensified its diplomatic campaign in support of Kashmiri people’s valiant struggle for their UN-recognized right of self-determination to rid themselves of the brutal Indian occupation, Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi told a large gathering of Pakistanis and Kashmiris on Tuesday.

Presiding over a meeting held at the Pakistan House on Tuesday to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day, she paid high tributes to the brave Kashmiri people, saying they have shown that ‘Right is Might’, and defeated all Indian moves to suppress their determination for freedom.