Kashmiri people’s hearts cannot be won with military force: Analyst

BEIJING, Aug 23 (APP):Kashmiri people’s hearts cannot be won with the military force as peace is only possible if India, Pakistan and Kashmir sit down and talk each other to resolve the decades-old Kashmir issue, Rabi Sankar Bosu, an Indian freelance contributor to Chinese media outlets said on Friday.

“If dialogue does not take place, the Kashmir issue will never be resolved. Kashmiri people’s hearts cannot be won with the military force. Peace is only possible if India, Pakistan and Kashmir sit down and talk to each other,” he said in his article for CGTN while commenting on the latest situation in Occupied Kashmir following revocation of its special status.

“At the same time, the UNSC should have come forward to sitting the two countries together to redress the 70-year old Kashmir conflict without adopting rhetoric of politics,” he added.

He remarked that the powerful 15-nation Security Council failed to reach a unanimous statement after the meeting. It is another blow to democracy in support of Kashmiri people as the Kashmir dispute has been under the UN’s monitoring since 1948.