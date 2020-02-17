Kashmiri people continue looking to UN to honour its commitments: PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 17 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday underscored that the Kashmiri people continued looking to the United Nations to honour its commitments for the realization of their right to self-determination, as enshrined in numerous UN Security Council resolutions.

He was talking to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who called on him here. The secretary general is visiting Pakistan to attend the international conference on 40 years of hosting Afghan refugees in the country.

The prime minister during the meeting highlighted the dire human rights and humanitarian situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK), as a result of India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019.

He said India’s belligerent rhetoric, intensified ceasefire violations on the Line of Control (LoC), and other aggressive actions were imperiling peace and security in the region.

The prime minister also highlighted the possibility of a false flag operation by India to divert global attention from its unacceptable actions in the IOJK.

He highlighted Pakistan’s generosity in hosting millions of Afghan refugees for the last four decades.

He also noted that the people of Pakistan drew inspiration to host refugees from the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

The prime minister underscored that there was no military solution to the Afghan conflict. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast support for efforts for peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan.

He stressed for the establishment of sustainable peace in Afghanistan and the creation of conducive environment and “pull factors”, which would facilitate the return of Afghan refugees to their homeland with dignity and honour.

The prime minister stressed that climate change posed an existential threat to the mankind, and assured the UN secretary general that Pakistan would work hand in hand with the global community to pursue swift implementation of the Paris Climate Agreement.

Imran Khan also highlighted the landmark 10 Billion Tree Tsunami.